Student support aide at Mar Vista High School arrested for sexual assault of a student

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A student support aide at Mar Vista High School has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the school on Monday, May 19, after receiving reports of the incident. The Sexual Assault Unit responded to assist deputies and said they had probable cause that 31-year-old Lisette Ortega Veles had sexual relations with a victim under 18.

Ortega was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges involving "unlawful sexual intercourse" with a minor, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Ortega was arrested on charges and was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

Ortega is employed by RO Healthcare, a third-party contractor used by Mar Vista High School, the press release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at (858) 285-6112 /after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.