Escondido street vendors must meet permit requirements by end of year

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido city leaders are working to ensure street vendors understand and follow the rules under a new ordinance passed in March.

Mayor Dane White said vendors have Jan. 1, 2027, to come into compliance.

"We're doing the best we can. We're doing exactly what the state of California allows us to do," White said.

"The one thing that I stress to everybody is it's important for everybody to play by the same rules and pay the same taxes. So that's what I would say is we're bringing people into compliance with the same rules everybody else has to do in a brick and mortar," White said.

To sell legally as a street vendor in Escondido, vendors must meet the following requirements:

Obtain an Escondido business license, a sidewalk vending permit, and a California seller's permit.

Food vendors must also obtain a county health permit and a food safety certification.

Business licenses and sidewalk vending permits must be visible on equipment at all times.

Vendors cannot sell on the sidewalk within 18 inches of the edge of the curb.

Roaming vendors in residential areas may only sell between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Stationary vendors are not subject to that restriction.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

