Escondido Police release body camera footage from deadly officer-involved shooting

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Escondido Police on Thursday released body camera footage of a November 2023 officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

In the video posted on the City of Escondido’s YouTube channel, Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso explained the department released the “relevant video footage, photographs, and other evidence” so the public “can have a better understanding of the incident based on what we currently know.”

Varso noted that the incident would be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine the legality of the shooting.

The shooting took place at around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2023, at a mobile home park at 2550 E. Valley Parkway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

WARNING: This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.



San Diego Police, tasked with investigating the incident under a countywide protocol for law-enforcement involved shootings, said Escondido Police officers were called to the mobile home park to investigate a report of a trespasser asleep in a sleeping bag on the porch of a residential trailer.

"As officers responded, the call was updated to state that the (man) had ... gotten up and was pushing a blue motorcycle through the mobile home complex," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said in a November media release.

The two Escondido police officers arrived at the trailer park about 10 minutes later, spotted 48-year-old Douglas Quinn, of Indiana, and stopped him for questioning.

RELATED: Escondido Police involved in shooting on East Valley Parkway

"During the contact, based on the information provided by the (man), they learned he had a felony warrant for a parole violation out of Indiana," Campbell said. "As officers began to detain (him), he turned and began to run. He also began reaching into his waistband."

The suspect then allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it across his body at the officers and opened fire, according to police. The officers returned fire, wounding the suspect, who fell to the ground, according to Campbell.

"He then rolled over with the gun, again pointing it in the direction of (the) officers, prompting one of them to fire several more rounds at him," Campbell alleged.

The officers provided first-aid to the mortally wounded suspect prior to the arrival of paramedics. An ambulance crew then took Quinn to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

RELATED: San Diego police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Escondido

San Diego Police identified the Escondido PD officers involved in the shooting as Anthony Lay and Michael Statti.

City News Service contributed to this report