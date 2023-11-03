Watch Now
Escondido Police involved in shooting on East Valley Parkway

Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 15:49:40-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – An officer-involved shooting in Escondido is under investigation Friday.

San Diego Police officials said the shooting, involving Escondido Police, happened just after 7 a.m. at 2550 East Valley Parkway.

Details that led up to the gunfire were not immediately available, but SDPD officials confirmed no officers were injured in the incident.

There was no immediate word if a suspect was shot or injured.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the shooting, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

