Escondido police officer granted misdemeanor diversion for fatal on-duty crash

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An Escondido police officer charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for a fatal on-duty crash that occurred last year was granted misdemeanor diversion Friday, which could result in his case being dismissed if he completes certain court-ordered terms.

Jason Ingco, 36, was charged in connection with the Aug. 21, 2025, collision that killed Jacob Illian, 39, during a pursuit.

Had he been convicted of the misdemeanor count, Ingco faced up to one year in county jail, but his case could be dismissed if he successfully completes terms of a diversion program over the next 18 months.

Diversion terms imposed Friday include completion of a defensive driving course, counseling that covers anger management and emotional control topics, and 150 hours of volunteer work.

Ingco is the second San Diego County law enforcement officer to be granted misdemeanor diversion in the past month for a deadly on-duty crash.

Last month, Chula Vista police officer Johan Jacobo was granted diversion in his case, in which he was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for turning left against a red arrow and crashing into a motorcyclist. Jacobo's diversion terms include 150 hours of volunteer work, completion of a defensive driving course, paying restitution, completion of 20 therapy sessions and a public apology letter to the victim's family to be completed over the course of a 24-month diversionary period.

Attorney Vishad Dewan, who also represented Jacobo, argued in a diversion motion that after Illian failed to yield to traffic signals while riding an e-bike, Ingco attempted to pull him over, but Illian fled.

The pursuit led to a creek trail between North Midway Drive and North Citrus Avenue, where Ingco attempted to pass Illian, who "veered and contacted with" Ingco's patrol vehicle. The impact ejected Illian from his bike.

Deputy District Attorney Vincent Chen argued instead that Ingco's car contacted Illian during the officer's "ill-advised" attempt to overtake him. While no surveillance footage captured the crash, Ingco's body-worn camera footage showed him steer to the side during the attempt to pass Illian, the prosecutor alleged.

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