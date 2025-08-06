Escondido mom shares story of son's near-drowning to raise pool safety awareness

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - An Escondido mother is sharing her son's story of survival and recovery after a near-drowning incident 5 years ago, hoping to inspire pool safety as temperatures rise this summer.

"I'm grateful Malachi is with us and thriving," Bernal said.

Trisha Bernal's son Malachi, 8, suffered severe brain damage after being discovered at the bottom of a pool during a get-together at a friend's home in Poway that included 9 children and 3 adults.

I first spoke with Bernal and Malachi in 2021, nearly a year after the accident, when she described the initial shock of the incident.

"Lots of shock. You just don't know how to respond in a situation like that. It's a parent's worst nightmare," Bernal said.

For Bernal's family, life after the accident has been a journey of mixed emotions.

"Grief doesn't really go away, but joy joins it," Bernal said.

The family has celebrated many milestones in Malachi's recovery, overcoming gastrointestinal and other issues. After suffering hundreds of seizures daily, Malachi has made remarkable progress.

"Last October was the last time I saw visible seizures. Before that, he had hundreds every day," Bernal said.

A few years ago, the smiles that had disappeared since the accident reappeared, especially whenever Malachi's body was in motion.

"When we see that laugh, it lights up the world. It's the best," Bernal said.

Bernal maintains a Facebook page titled "Miracle for Malachi," where she posts updates on her son's progress and advocates for pool safety. She emphasizes critical safety measures including designated adults to watch swimmers, survivor swim lessons for young children, and proper pool gates.

Through the Facebook page, Bernal has heard from families who have been inspired by Malachi's story to enroll their children in swim lessons and implement additional pool safety precautions.

"I hope that Malachi's story brings joy and hope but inspires people to make wiser decisions around water," Bernal said.

