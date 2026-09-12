Escondido bans riders under 12 on e-bikes as crashes surge to 35 this year

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido has new rules for electric bicycle riders, including a ban on anyone younger than 12, as the city sees a dramatic rise in crashes.

The Escondido City Council voted 4-1 last month to update its e-bike regulations. The new rules address where riders can operate e-bikes, require education, prohibit reckless operation as determined by the responding police officer, and ban multiple riders unless the bike is designed for it.

Fines start at $50 for a first violation, $100 for a second, and $200 for each additional violation.

The changes come as e-bike crashes in Escondido have spiked sharply. From 2022 to 2025, the city averaged fewer than 5 crashes per year. This year alone, there have been 35.

Across San Diego County, e-bike popularity is growing — but so are the number of crashes and serious injuries.

Reyna Swanson rides electric unicycles and skateboards with Personal Electric Vehicles, a community group in San Diego County that rides from San Marcos and Escondido to Oceanside. She said proper training is essential, especially for younger riders.

"I don't think that there is much training or much aforethought. I mean, you're giving someone something with an electric motor. We might want to do some training," Swanson said.

Swanson said a formal training requirement would set an important baseline for new riders.

"If you're going to be handed a bike, you need to go through some sort of just formal training, whether they listen or not, whether they absorb the information or not, at least that benchmark is there," Swanson said.

Councilmember Judy Fitzgerald supported the new regulations.

"It is convenient but it is also dangerous if they are not educated and aware and know how to be safe," Fitzgerald said.

The mayor cast the lone no vote, expressing openness to an alternative approach.

"Totally understand the approach that we're taking but I disagree with it and I'm just curious if anyone else is open to an education program," Dane White said.

Swanson said accountability starts with the adults making the purchase.

"I think to me it starts with who's buying the vehicle and what are they buying it for," Swanson said.

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