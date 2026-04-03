Encinitas woman reunited with her Labradoodles taken from parked car

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - An Encinitas woman was reunited with her two Labradoodles two weeks after surveillance video showed they were taken from her parked car.

Esma Bohannon picked up 7-year-old Coco Chanel and 3-year-old Taco at the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus after they were dropped off Wednesday evening.

"Unbelievable, I can't describe it. My heart is so much lighter," Bohannon said.

Two Thursdays ago, around noon, Bohannon left the dogs in her car near N. Coast Highway 101 and A Street while she ran errands for more than an hour.

“I would say it wasn’t overly hot. I put a large extra-large bowl of water and the windows, all rolled down," Bohannon said in an interview Tuesday.

When she returned, she found her dogs gone. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a car park and two women getting out. One opened the unlocked passenger door, took out the dogs, loaded them into their car, and drove off.

"I was terrified. Not real to me," Bohannon said in a Tuesday interview. “They are my family. I can’t describe how I felt seeing my loved ones being taken away.”

A report was filed with the Sheriff's Office. Just 24 hours after the story aired on Tuesday, the Humane Society said a man dropped off the two dogs, asking to remain anonymous. Bohannon picked up her dogs as soon as the shelter opened Thursday morning. She noted Coco is a little thin and anxious, but the dogs appear to be in good condition.

The question of motive remains, including whether the women took the dogs because they feared for their safety on a hot day. According to the state's Right to Rescue law, bystanders can rescue pets in distress, but they must contact authorities and wait with the pet until they arrive.

"I got my dogs back. I'm happy. I will allow law enforcement decide if they want to continue or not. I will not pursue it," Bohannon said.

For Bohannon, the experience serves as a strict warning.

"I will never ever leave these two in my car alone, ever,” Bohannon said.

The San Diego Humane Society advises pet owners never to leave their pets in the car.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office said its theft investigation remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

