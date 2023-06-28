Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for Encinitas teen killed in crash

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – There were plenty of tears and memories shared at San Dieguito Academy High School on Tuesday night.

All the love and sorrow was for Brodee Champlain-Kingman, the Encinitas teen who was hit and killed while on his e-bike last Thursday.

“He really used every hour of his short life so well. He really did,” said Clare Champlain, Brodee’s mother.

Brodee’s mom said their relationship was unlike any other.

“My son is the closest relationship I’ve ever had with another human being. He’s my first born. I never cried happy tears, ever, before I had him. And when I gave birth to him, it’s the first time I cried happy tears and they really haven’t stopped since,” Champlain said.

But there were tears of sadness as Brodee’s friends and others reflected on their memories with the remarkable 15-year-old.

As people left Tuesday night’s candlelight vigil on the high school campus where Brodee attended, his friends and mother were beyond grateful to see them here.

“Everyone loves him for his amazing character and just the person that he was. And he’s made a forever impact on every single person,” said Tyler Shaw, Brodee’s friend.

“I don’t think I fully understood how much Brodee impacted the community. And to see everyone come out here, it’s just amazing to see,” added friend Anik Dillon.

“It’s the only thing keeping me going, is that I know my son’s loss is felt so large and he’s just touched so many people and I just want to be there for them, too,” Champlain said.

This grieving mother hopes that change can come from her son’s tragic and untimely passing.

“Seeing two children without their helmets buckled as I drove in here today rips me apart. And my son had his helmet on, my son signaled, he did every single thing right and we’re still here. It has to change. More parents cannot go through this,” Champlain said.

The City of Encinitas on Tuesday posted on social media a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency regarding e-bikes, bikes and other motorized device safety is set to be ratified Wednesday at a special city council meeting.