Encinitas man remembered as caring son after fatal collision with suspected drunk driver

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — An Encinitas man is being remembered by family members five days after he was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Ben Lo Cicero, 34, died just before midnight Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck in the 900 block of West San Marcos Boulevard. Deputies say he was discovered in the westbound lanes and died at the scene.

The driver, 54-year-old Daniel Vega, stayed at the scene and was arrested for DUI, though investigators said it was not related to the cause of the collision.

Lo Cicero's cousin Charlotte is still trying to piece together the details of that night. She believes Lo Cicero ended up on West San Marcos Boulevard after spending the evening at a nearby bowling alley.

"He went bowling, and he left bowling away from his friends," Charlotte said.

The family is searching for answers about the death of a man they describe as sensitive, funny, and devoted to family.

"It is really devastating," Charlotte said. "It hasn't fully processed, him being gone."

Charlotte says her cousin spent several years as a caregiver for his father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"He'd have to care for him about 24/7 and couldn't leave the room," she said. "It showed he had a huge, big heart and loved his dad."

Lo Cicero, who installed garage doors for work, was planning to return to school for computer science. Charlotte calls the arrest of the driver on DUI charges a painful twist, as Lo Cicero was several years sober and regularly attended AA meetings.

"It's just kind of the irony of it of him getting hit by a drunk driver and him always attending AA meetings," Charlotte said. "You know, I would say he would forgive him. He was always a forgiving guy."

While the family believes the driver made poor choices and should be held accountable, Charlotte says they hope the focus remains on Lo Cicero's life and impact.

"We are wanting justice but also to show how important he was to all of us," she said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

