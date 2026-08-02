Encinitas beach sees over 1,000 water rescues in July amid big swells and high surf

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — Big swells and strong waves at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas have kept lifeguards busy, with the city reporting 1,077 water rescues in the month of July — 480 of them in just the past seven days and 266 water rescues on Saturday alone.

Hundreds of beachgoers packed Moonlight Beach, seeking relief from the heat under umbrellas in the shade or in the water. While the water has been warm, the waves and swells have been significant.

Joseph and Karen Battaglia were among those at the beach with their grandson. The family said safety is top of mind, especially with the high surf.

"Never letting go of his hand, never letting go, never turning your back on the ocean. I've seen little kids floating around out there," Joseph Battaglia said.

Michael Ennis, visiting from Las Vegas, said beachgoers need to be aware of their own abilities in the water.

"You gotta know your limits, obviously like if you're not a good swimmer, don't obviously go too far. I mean if you have kids, don't let them go too far. Um, at the end of the day it's just, you know, knowing how far you can go," Ennis said.

For the Battaglia family, the trip to the beach is about more than fun.

"We do as often as we can. We live inland, but uh when it gets this hot, we need to, we need to relief," Joseph Battaglia said.

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