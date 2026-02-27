Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Employees stabbed with pliers during confrontation at Fashion Valley JCPenney store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was taken into custody after police say he stabbed two JCPenney employees with a pair of pliers Thursday afternoon.

According to San Diego Police, the incident happened at the JCPenney store at Fashion Valley Mall just before 4 p.m. when two loss prevention employees confronted a 30-year-old man attempting to steal merchandise.

During the confrontation, the suspect stabbed both employees with the pliers, biting one of the employees, police said. "The employees were able to prevent the suspect from leaving with any merchandise," the department added.

The suspect was located by police around 4:13 p.m. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect ran into the San Diego River where officers were able to negotiate with him, later taking the man into custody.

One of the employees was taken to the hospital. Both victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
