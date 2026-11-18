IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - The Port of San Diego will soon begin emergency repairs to an eroded embankment and damaged culverts and headwalls along a section of the Bayshore Bikeway in Imperial Beach, officials said Wednesday.

The repairs will take place at Pond 10A, where the bikeway crosses a tidal channel in South San Diego between state Route 75 and Flamingo Trail. The damage was caused by recent surges in water levels resulting from a combination of El Niño conditions and Kelvin waves, according to the agency.

Construction is anticipated to start in mid-November and continue through mid-December. The project is expected to last 15 to 20 days, depending on tidal conditions.

Periodic partial closures of the Bayshore Bikeway in the project area will be necessary during portions of the work, and anyone accessing the bike path should take special precautions, port officials advised.

Contractors will provide advance warning signs, traffic control measures and flaggers to help direct bicyclists safely through and around the area. The project will stabilize the existing structure and address erosion and structural deterioration at the site.

Planned work includes:

-- Installing temporary traffic control and erosion-prevention measures

-- Removing loose embankment material and debris

-- De-watering or bypassing existing water flows as needed

-- Rehabilitating culverts through slip lining and grouting

-- Reinforcing the headwall with tiebacks, anchors and bracing

-- Reconstructing the embankment and installing slope rock protection in erosion-affected areas

The emergency repair project is intended to preserve public access along the Bayshore Bikeway while protecting infrastructure and preventing additional damage until permanent improvements are implemented, the agency said.

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