Emergency crews respond to 'aircraft mishap' involving F-35 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Emergency crews are responding to Miramar Air Base due to an aircraft mishap involving an F-35.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Officials say the pilot ejected and has been recovered.

"We can confirm a Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar," a spokesperson for the base said.

"The pilot ejected and has been recovered. More information will be made available shortly."

At this time, the details regarding what caused the crash are unclear.

Sky10 flew over the scene shortly after the crash. Watch video in the player below:



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

