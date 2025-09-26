Eli Lilly opens new Gateway Labs facility in San Diego to boost biotech innovation and collaboration

LA JOLLA, Calif (KGTV) - The future of biopharma is expanding in San Diego with the official opening of Lilly Gateway Labs in Torrey Pines on Friday.

The 82,000 square foot building provides lab and office space for up to 15 companies, serving as an incubator to help biotech startups get started and grow through collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly.

Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's Chief Science Officer, explained the collaborative approach behind the facility.

"When the companies come here, they interact directly with our scientists," Skrovronsky said during a one-on-one interview with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons.

"They can come, take labs like this, fill it with state-of-the-art equipment and scientists, and we'll help them every step of the way...

"We'll have visiting scientists or scientists they can connect with as consultants to help them either on their overall plan, ideas, or even specific problems they have."

Companies must apply to Lilly and sign a lease to move into the facility. Seven companies have already secured space and are working on solutions for cell therapy, cancer treatment, and other medical innovations.

Cameron Davis from Z-Alpha, one of the tenant companies, praised the program's benefits.

"It's just a phenomenal program. For us, specifically, the access to Eli Lilly and the in-house capabilities they have really are tremendous," Davis said.

This marks the fourth Lilly Gateway Lab in the United States, joining existing facilities in Boston and two locations in San Francisco. The decision to build in San Diego demonstrates the city's growing reputation as one of the top biotech hubs in America.

The new facility represents Lilly's commitment to fostering innovation in the biopharma sector while positioning San Diego as a key player in developing the next generation of life-changing medications.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."