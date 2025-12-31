East Village businesses gear up for New Year's Eve celebrations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several businesses in East Village are hosting big New Year's Eve celebrations, offering locals a chance to ring in 2025 without traveling far from home.

At East Village Tavern and Bowl, guests can watch the ball drop while they roll strikes and spares. The entertainment venue, which has been serving the community for 20 years, is keeping the lights on, the food hot, and the party going all night long.

"We have TVs everywhere, so we're doing countdowns all day long. They're counting down in France, so are we," said Robyn Spencer, experience director at East Village Tavern and Bowl.

The venue offers New Year's Eve packages starting at $129 for six people, which includes food, champagne toast, bowling for two hours or more, and everything needed for the celebration. They have six bowling lanes ready to be reserved, a full sports bar, and a pool table lounge.

The festivities don't end when the clock strikes midnight. On New Year's Day, the parties and specials continue with breakfast options starting at $6 for drinks and $9 for food.

Spencer said almost every business in East Village is doing something special for the holiday, encouraging people to support small businesses in the area.

"We have very few corporate groups here, which makes us unique, and so when you come in, you're truly supporting that mom and pop shop," Spencer said.

Safety will be a top priority during the holiday celebrations.

"We have our clean and safe, that's here. There'll be bike patrols, and everyone will be here to take care of you," Spencer said.

