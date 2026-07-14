What's your go-to strategy for cooling off in El Cajon?

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Everyone has their own way of surviving a summer heat wave.

With temperatures climbing into the 90s Monday in El Cajon, with little relief overnight and even hotter weather expected later this week, ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser went downtown to ask: "What's your go-to strategy for cooling off?"

Whatever your strategy, you might want to go to it as soon as possible. There's an Extreme Heat Warning coming to inland and mountain communities — plus a Heat Advisory hitting the coast — Wednesday and Thursday.

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