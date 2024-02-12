UPDATE: Bodies of 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash recovered

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The bodies of the five Marines who died in a helicopter crash in the East County area last week have been recovered, according to the Marine Corps.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed to ABC 10News Monday afternoon that the remains of Donovan Davis, Alec Langen, Benjamin Moulton, Jack Casey, and Miguel Nava were recovered on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Their bodies were transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations is housed, on Monday.

According to military officials, the CH-53E Super Stallion carrying the Marines took off from an Air Force Base in Nevada Tuesday night and was en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said on Xthat civil authorities located the aircraft Wednesday morning, about eight hours after it went missing in the Pine Valley area.

The helicopter was first reported missing Wednesday morning after it was overdue to arrive at MCAS Miramar from Creech Air Force Base.

Various agencies worked together to assist with recovery despite the challenging weather conditions, including snow, rain, and fog.

The Marine Corps did not share details about funeral services to protect the privacy of the fallen Marines' families.

