BREAKING NEWS: Five missing Marines pronounced dead

According to MCAS Miramar, the five Marines that went missing after a CH-53E Super Stallion crashed in east San Diego County are dead.

MCAS Miramar released the information early Thursday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the “Flying Tigers” while conducting a training flight last night. These pilots and crewmembers were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service. To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time.” Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commanding general of 3rd MAW

The five Marines have not been identified.

MCAS Miramar added that they are still working to recover the remains of the Marines and equipment.

An investigation is underway.

——

