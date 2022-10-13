Tuberculosis case reported at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A person recently diagnosed with Tuberculosis possibly exposed staff and students at the Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

The potential exposure happened from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15, 2022, the HHSA said. HHSA and school officials are working together to notify those who are possibly exposed. Those with increased risk have already been notified and referred to testing.

TB is spread from person to person through contact with an infected person.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected.”

People who would like more information about the potential exposure can call:

Learn4Life San Diego Workforce Innovation High School at (619) 363-4043

County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621

Since the end of September, there have been 126 cases reported this year so far.