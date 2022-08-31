Suspects arrested in Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman, two men, and a teenage boy were arrested on Tuesday, accused of taking part in a gang-related shooting in Spring Valley that injured a passing driver two weeks ago.

On Aug. 18, deputies with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station responded to a shooting at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Apple Street, where residents and members of a street gang were involved in an argument over spray-painted graffiti. None of the residents were injured, but a driver passing through the intersection was struck with at least one bullet. They were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Two days later, Stephanie Fuentes, 32, Miguel Fuentes Sr., 36, Eddie Padilla, 21, and the teen were arrested at homes in the 12000 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside and in the 3500 block of 40th Street in San Diego, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a search of the home, detectives seized two 9mm ghost guns, a .40 caliber handgun, high-capacity magazines, and about 1,100 rounds of ammunition, SDCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.