Suspect, victims identified in Lakeside murder-suicide

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the suspect and victims in a murder-suicide on Friday night in Lakeside.

Kenneth Harrington, 59, of Lakeside, was identified as the man who shot and killed 60-year-old Michelle Mallucci, who was also from Lakeside. Harrington is also accused of killing 59-year-old Theresa Schrantz of Las Vegas, NV, before killing himself, SDSO said in a press release.

Mallucci was Harrington's girlfriend and Schrantz's sister. Schrantz was also the grandmother of two teenagers from Las Vegas who were inside the home during the incident. They were reunited with their families in Las Vegas.

The sheriff's department said the motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-5880-8477.