Sheriff investigating homicide in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Lakeside that happened late Friday night.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business just after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned a man had shot a woman after an argument and were believed to still be inside.

The sheriff’s special enforcement detail also responded and entered the home. Once inside, they found two women and a man in their 50s dead. Deputies say that all three appeared to have been shot and are withholding their names at this time.

The homicide unit arrived and took over the investigation.

The sheriff’s department said, “at this point, it appears the male shot both females, then shot himself. The circumstances and motivations are under investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

