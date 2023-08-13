Stolen car found with help from new license plate reading tech

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A car reported stolen in March of last year was found Saturday with the assistance of the newly implemented automated license plate reading program (ALRP), according to the El Cajon Police Department.

At 3:06 p.m., the officers received an ALPR alert for a stolen car that had been reported stolen in the city of El Cajon on March 3, 2022. Officers found the stolen car and suspected driver in the 900 block of Broadway.

Additionally, they determined that the suspect had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Celestina Thomas of Lakeside, 55, was arrested for the warrant and possession of the stolen car, according to police.

“The use of the Flock Safety ALPR was instrumental in this case, assisting the El Cajon Police in locating the stolen vehicle,” ECPD said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 619-579-3311. Those who remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.