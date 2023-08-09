El Cajon Police arrest 4 juveniles in vehicle theft with assist from license plate reading tech

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Four juveniles were arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle, and El Cajon Police said its license plate reading program “was instrumental” in the case.

Police said they received alerts at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after the department’s automated license plate reading (ALPR) program detected a stolen vehicle in El Cajon.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in the City of San Diego on Aug. 6.

El Cajon Police officers went to the location where the alerts originated -- Chase and Mollison avenues -- and found the vehicle with four juveniles inside.

Police stated: “All four of the juveniles were arrested and attempts were made to book them into Juvenile Hall. Although one of the suspects has priors for similar crimes, Juvenile Hall refused to accept any of the four and all were released to family members.”

El Cajon PD officials are asking the public to call 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 with any additional information on the case.

Per police, the ALPR program uses Flock Safety technology, and “Flock Safety ALPR cameras send a real-time crime alert to law enforcement when a stolen vehicle, or known wanted vehicle, from a state or national database is detected.”