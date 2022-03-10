Sketch released of man suspected of approaching Spring Valley Academy student

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Crime Stoppers have released a sketch to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of approaching a young girl who was walking to school in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood early last week.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, it happened on Tuesday, February 28 just before 9:00 a.m. in the 9600 block of Campo Road.

Detectives say a 13-year-old girl was crossing a parking lot on her way to Spring Valley Academy when a man driving a black Toyota Prius asked if she needed a ride.

The teenage girl told officers she turned down the ride and the man began to demand her to get into his car. The victim then says she ran across the street to avoid him and made it to school safely before reporting the incident to staff members. It was later reported to the Rancho SD Sheriff's Station on Friday, March 4.

The young student says the stranger was a white man between 29 and 30-years-old with short, curly red hair and crooked teeth. He was wearing reading glasses and had a clean-shaven face.

Authorities say the Toyota Prius the man was driving is described as a newer model car with no distinctive markings or stickers. The girl says she saw seven, B, and one on the car's license plate. The digits are believed to be in that order, but it is unknown where on the license plate the numbers are.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.