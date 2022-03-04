Sketches released of men suspected in Spring Valley child luring attempt

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County sheriff’s officials released sketches of two men suspected of trying to lure a child into a car in Spring Valley.

In an incident reported on Feb. 28, a 10-year-old girl told officials that a man driving a black four-door sedan with dark rims followed her near Kempton Street Elementary School in the 700 block of Kempton Street.

The girl described the driver (sketch on left) as a Black man between 30-40 years old. She described a passenger in the car (sketch on right) as a light-skinned man between 30-40 years old.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sketches of two men in child luring attempt reported on Feb. 28, 2022, in Spring Valley.

According to officials, the girl was able to safely make it home.

Sheriff’s officials said they determined the Feb. 28 incident appeared to be unrelated to a reported luring attempt that happened a week before, also in Spring Valley.

On Feb. 17, near a 7-Eleven store in the 10000 block of Campo Road, sheriff’s officials said a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man sitting in a black Dodge Challenger. The man was wearing a black ski mask and black T-shirt, and he was by himself in the vehicle, officials said.

The teen told sheriff’s officials that the man asked her if she would like a ride, but she refused. When the man threatened to put her in his car, the girl ran away to her home.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.