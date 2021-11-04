Watch
Shooting in Spring Valley leaves 1 injured, SDSO investigating

Posted at 6:05 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 21:11:43-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego deputies are investigating a shooting in the Spring Valley neighborhood where a person was wounded by gunfire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a shooting in the 8700 block of Troy Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an individual who was shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
There is no word on the victim's condition, nor have authorities released any further details about the shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

