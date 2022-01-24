SDSO releases names of two men killed in Santee shooting

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) — Deputies found a 42-year-old man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his vehicle after the shooting death of another man inside a nearby home's garage, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

Deputies responded about 7:20 p.m. Friday to the 8800 block of Diamondback Drive to reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A witness described the gunman and his vehicle to deputies, who spotted the vehicle leaving the area and conducted a high-risk stop in the 8700 block of Diamondback Drive, the lieutenant said.

"The suspect, identified by the Medical Examiner's office as Daniel Wayne Isaac, was alone in the vehicle and did not respond to the deputies' attempts to communicate with him," Seiver said.

"The deputies approached the vehicle and found the suspect had shot himself."

Isaac lived on Diamondback Drive.

Deputies removed the suspect from the vehicle and fire department personnel tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"As the vehicle stop was being conducted, additional deputies responded to the location of the shooting," Seiver said. "When they arrived, they found a man in a garage who had been shot."

The man, identified by the Medical Examiner's office as Wesley Aaron Devault of San Diego, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the lieutenant said.

The sheriff's homicide unit responded to the scene and was investigating both shootings.