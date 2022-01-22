Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Two killed in Santee shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 01:09:07-05

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed in Santee Friday night.

According to the department, deputies were called to the 8900 block of Diamondback Drive around 7 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, deputies discovered two gunshot victims. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER