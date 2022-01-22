Two killed in Santee shooting

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed in Santee Friday night.

According to the department, deputies were called to the 8900 block of Diamondback Drive around 7 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, deputies discovered two gunshot victims. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.



