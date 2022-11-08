Santee teacher fired for showing 'inappropriate' videos in class

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A Carlton Hills School teacher who was placed on administrative leave last month for accidentally showing "inappropriate" videos to elementary-aged students has been fired.

According to the Santee School District, the decision to terminate the teacher came after the school district completed an internal investigation.

RELATED: Santee teacher investigated for reportedly showing 'inappropriate' videos in class

"Our students’ well-being and education are of the utmost priority. District administration acted swiftly in filling the teacher’s role while on leave to minimize disruption to learning, and a recruitment for a permanent replacement for the affected classes is underway," the school district said in a released statement Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, October 27, it was reported to the administration that in an attempt to show a science-related video in class, the teacher accidentally displayed two videos for a short period of time.

District officials said that while age-appropriately, the videos were not pornographic and did not show nudity; however, they did contain content that was not appropriate for students.

Due to Human Resources policies and the teacher’s privacy, their name has not been released to the public.