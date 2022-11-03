Santee teacher investigated for reportedly showing 'inappropriate' videos in class

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - Parents in East County are in disbelief after a teacher is placed on leave when inappropriate videos are reportedly shown during a 6th-grade class.

At Carlton Hills School, TK-8, in Santee, upset parents are left shaking their heads.

“That's terrible. That’s terrible,” said Justin Galloway, father to 4th and 2nd graders.

“It shouldn't ever happen. Why would he ever have that be on his computer?” said Kenneth Foster, another parent.

What happened involved a 6th-grade class and a middle school teacher.

ABC 10News obtained the email sent out to the affected 6th-grade families last week, which begins with “It was reported to administration today that in an attempt to show a science-related video in class, two videos were accidentally displayed on the projection screen for a short period of time.”

The district says the videos may have had content "sexual in nature.”

According to the student's parent in the class, a girl started crying, before reporting to the principal's office and reporting it.

The teacher was quickly put on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. District officials say that while age-appropriately, the videos were not pornographic and did not show nudity. Regardless, Foster, who has two children at the school, says it's inexcusable.

“That’s sick. I’m sorry. It is. I don't think at 6th grade they should be learning sex education, I know these kids. They’re not ready for anything close to that,” said Foster.

Counselors were on hand on the day after the incident.

In a statement, the Santee School District says, "Carlton Hills and District leadership are taking this situation very seriously. District-wide, there is a process for displaying educational videos ... School site administrators will continue to train staff on the use and importance of this process.”

"It's one of those things that can't happen if that's your position,” said Galloway.

“How did it get into a school? That’s what I want to know. How did it get into a school?” said grandparent Susan Lajoie.