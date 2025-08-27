Santee drive-in theater could become warehouse, sparking community opposition

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A beloved drive-in theater that once brought families together for movie nights under the stars could soon become a massive distribution center, and community members are fighting to preserve what they see as an irreplaceable piece of local history.

The Santee Drive-In, which opened in 1958, showed its last movie at the end of 2023 and officially shut down in January 2024. The property now operates only as a swap meet after owners said the theater was "no longer economically viable."

The property was eventually sold to North Palisades Partners, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company. According to applications submitted to the city, the company wants to transform the site into a 300,145-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

"You can build the distribution warehouse anywhere. You can't bring back the memories we're gonna lose here," said Gage Swaner, a community advocate who has been leading opposition to the project.

Swaner fell in love with the theater after hosting a music festival there in May of last year.

"After our music festival, we learned that the fate of the drive-in theater was uncertain," Swaner said.

Beyond losing a historical landmark, Swaner said he's concerned about the environmental impacts the warehouse could have on nearby residents and schools.

"Me and many other community members think this is a step in the wrong direction," Swaner said.

A draft environmental impact report published on the city of Santee's website pushes back on some of his claims. However, the more than 500-page report does list impacts to historical resources and transportation.

I reached out to North Palisades Partners to ask about residents' concerns but have not heard back.

Swaner is asking the community to attend Wednesday's city council meeting and speak up. It could be the last time Santee city leaders will hear from the public before finalizing the site's future.

"We're hoping to postpone the confirmation of their current plan and make them put more time and effort into the long-term impacts that this is going to have on the community, both for traffic, environment, quality of life," Swaner said.

Whatever the city decides, Swaner said he hopes they make the best choice for the health and future of their community.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

