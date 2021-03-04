San Diego Humane Society releases rehabilitated bobcat in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday, San Diego Humane Society released a rehabilitated bobcat back into the wild after three months of care.

The bobcat was found in November 2020 orphaned and abandoned on a Borrego Springs property. The humane society says the young kitten had a gastrointestinal infection that needed to be treated as well.

Caretakers said the bobcat was part of a late litter since bobcats typically arrive toward the end of spring.

"It was touch and go for a bit and we were very concerned about this young bobcat kitten," said Christine Barton, director of operations and wildlife rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. "We are thrilled that he thrived and though small, is a force to be reckoned with — ready to take on the vast landscape of Borrego Springs and make it his home once again."

Because of the bobcat's late arrival, there were no other conspecifics to pair him with at the Ramona Wildlife Center and he couldn't be transferred to another clinic due to his condition.

"To hold a single bobcat kitten over winter is extremely difficult to do without habituating him to humans," said Barton. "The wildlife caregivers at our campus took extreme precautions and provided all the necessary tools and stimulus to give this orphan bobcat a chance at successful rehab and release back into the wild."

During his stay at the center, the bobcat was rehabilitated with simulated climbing and hunting challenges to prepare for the wild.