San Diego Humane Society completes cat rescue, 446 felines transported

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society has finished transporting all the cats from Villa Chardonnay since the massive rescue operation that started on Friday, May 1.

The organization has taken in a total of 446 felines and is caring for around 165 horses, several ponies and several red-eared sliders who are still being housed on-site.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, 15 to 20 staff members and a veterinarian are on-site to care for the animals. 30 dogs and dozens of other animals, including goats, alpacas, pigs, chickens, and more, were transported from the property earlier this week.

Medical teams are continuing exams on all animals and are being treated for medical conditions like malnutrition, emaciation, untreated open wounds, ringworm and giardia.

The organization is working to reunite animals with their previous owners. If you believe your previously owned animal was boarded or surrendered at the Villa Chardonnay property, you can click on this form here. The form must be completed by Friday, May 8.

The San Diego Humane Society says it is ensuring each animal is documented and photographed to support identification.