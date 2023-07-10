San Diego deputies investigate two brothers found dead in unincorporated El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two brothers were found inside a home in unincorporated El Cajon Sunday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 5:16 p.m. about a death in the 15500 block of Creek Hills Road.

When authorities and paramedics arrived at the home, they found 84-year-old Wilburn Burchette and 76-year-old Kenneth Burchette dead.

The sheriff's department says the victims appeared to have been dead for some time and they were pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.

Homicide investigators are working to get more information in connection with the case.

SDSO says there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Wilburn and Kenneth's deaths.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.