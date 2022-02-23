San Diego County deputies involved in El Cajon shooting identified

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two deputies involved in a shooting last week in El Cajon.

The department said Deputy David Lovejoy and Deputy Jonathon Young have been placed on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty.

Lovejoy has been with the department for more than eight years and Young has been employed by SDSO for six years. Both deputies are assigned to the Lakeside Substation.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m. when deputies followed a van towing a trailer that was reported stolen into a neighborhood near the 1100 block of Decker Street. When deputies tried to conduct a stop, the van’s driver, Erik Talavera, 31, allegedly got out of the vehicle armed with a knife.

Deputies “gave verbal commands” to Talavera, but he did not comply.

“During the confrontation, both deputies discharged their firearms, striking Talavera,” El Cajon Police said.

Talavera was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his wounds.

A National City Police detective who was part of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force also “sustained a minor, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The investigation into the shooting has been turned over to El Cajon Police.

