Law enforcement officer, man injured in El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – An undercover law enforcement officer and a man were hospitalized after a shooting took place in an El Cajon neighborhood late Wednesday evening.

At around 10 p.m., a task force with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department followed a van with a trailer into a neighborhood on Decker and Ballard Streets. The van entered a cul-de-sac, but the task force officers blocked when the vehicle tried to leave.

Moments later, officers fired shots, striking a man multiple times. Details on what prompted the shooting were not immediately released and it is unclear if the man exchanged gunfire with officers.

The injured man was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, but his condition was unknown as of 6:30 a.m.

ABC 10news learned a law enforcement officer, who was undercover at the time of the incident, was hurt in the incident and also taken to the hospital. Authorities did not disclose the nature of the officer's injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.