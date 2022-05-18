San Diego Border Patrol agent killed in car crash in East County identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Border Patrol Sector has released the name of an agent who was tragically killed in a car crash in East County last week.

According to USBP, Agent Daniel Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene following a single-car crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. off State Route 94 in the Campo area on Friday, May 13.

Border patrol says Salazar started serving nearly four years ago on June 17, 2018.

Friday morning, we lost our friend & brother, Border Patrol Agent Daniel Salazar. Who tragically passed away while protecting America. Danny was a son, brother, husband, & father. Please keep Agent Daniel Salazar & his family in your prayers.

EOD: 6-17-18 – EOW: 5-13-22

Details on what led to the crash are still unknown at this time but Border Patrol officials said Salazar was found unresponsive after the wreck involving an agency vehicle.

No other deaths or injuries were reported.