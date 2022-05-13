Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dead in crash involving Border Patrol vehicle in San Diego's East County

border_patrol_crash_sky10_051322.jpg
KGTV
border_patrol_crash_sky10_051322.jpg
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 11:35:38-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was killed in a crash involving a Border Patrol vehicle in San Diego’s East County Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. off state Route 94 in the Campo area, ABC 10News learned.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but Cal Fire officials confirmed one person died in the wreck. The agency also said the vehicle in the crash was a Border Patrol SUV.

It is unknown if the decedent was a Border Patrol agent.

No other deaths or injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate