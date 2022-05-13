1 person dead in crash involving Border Patrol vehicle in San Diego's East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was killed in a crash involving a Border Patrol vehicle in San Diego’s East County Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. off state Route 94 in the Campo area, ABC 10News learned.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but Cal Fire officials confirmed one person died in the wreck. The agency also said the vehicle in the crash was a Border Patrol SUV.

It is unknown if the decedent was a Border Patrol agent.

No other deaths or injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.