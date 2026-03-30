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Riverbed fire prompts evacuations in Santee shopping center

Santee Town Center Fire
ALERTCalifornia
Santee Town Center Fire
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SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Fire crews are working to contain a slow-moving brush fire burning in the San Diego Riverbed behind Santee’s Town Center, officials said.

According to Watch Duty, the fire has burned about 3 to 4 acres and is moving north at a slow rate of spread. The fire is 50 to 100 yeards away from businesses on the northern side of the San Diego River.

San Diego Sheriff’s watch commander said deputies evacuated the local shopping center's Walmart and Michaels; however, no residents have been evacuated.

As a result of the fire, crews have requested additional units, including a water-dropping helicopter.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

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