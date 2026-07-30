Ramona Family Naturals removes deli items after salmonella outbreak; community rallies behind local market

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A popular Ramona grocery store is working with county health officials after a salmonella outbreak was linked to raw eggs used in homemade mayonnaise served in its deli.

According to San Diego County health officials, 13 confirmed and probable Salmonella cases have been identified between June 21 and July 12. Investigators say the illnesses are connected to mayonnaise made with raw eggs that was used in deli items at Ramona Family Naturals Market. The mayo was also used in chicken salads and in the Ramona Red Sauce, which is used on sandwiches and is also sold by the bottle.

The market immediately removed the eggs, homemade mayonnaise, and all affected deli products from sale while the investigation continues.

For many in Ramona, the family-owned market has been a staple of the community for nearly two decades.

"It's very sad for them because this kind of thing can really hurt a business," Jennifer Cole, owner of Sweet Heart Farms.

Jennifer Cole, a local customer and small business owner, said Ramona's small businesses have always supported one another.

"The heart of Ramona, I feel like, is a lot of the small businesses and the community. We do rally together," Cole explained.

Cole was just one of the many in the community who spoke out and showed their support for the longtime local market during a difficult time.

In a statement, Ramona Family Naturals said the investigation is focused on the eggs supplied to its deli and not the store's food handling practices.

"Ramona Family Naturals has been working closely with the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality since being notified of a potential Salmonella concern involving our mayonnaise made with raw eggs. For that reason, we voluntarily removed all products from our deli containing raw eggs. The investigation into the local eggs supplied for use in our deli is being conducted by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and is ongoing. We have not been informed of any concerns related to our food handling, sanitation, or preparation practices. The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. We maintain rigorous food safety and sanitation standards, and we are committed to providing safe, high-quality food to our community every day."

The owner also clarified that the homemade mayonnaise had been made the same way for the past eight years using ingredients from the same supplier. She emphasized that the eggs used in the deli are different from the eggs sold to customers in the grocery section.

Moving forward, the market says it will no longer use those eggs—or any raw eggs—in its deli kitchen.

Despite the outbreak, many customers said they plan to continue shopping there.

"We'll definitely still be shopping there," one customer said.

"There's not a lot of stores like that, so we're very blessed to have RFN in our community," another added.

County health officials continue to investigate the source of the contaminated eggs.

Anyone who purchased deli products made with the homemade mayonnaise during the affected timeframe should follow guidance from public health officials and monitor for symptoms of salmonella infection.