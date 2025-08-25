Protesters rally against the Trump administration's immigration policies in downtown Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Flags from different countries waived in the air in downtown Ramona Sunday afternoon. Organizers say this is in response to President Trump's current policies and attitudes toward immigrants.

"We're holding the line against tyranny in this country and people like us are going to be the ones that change it," said John Stevenson, who's on the Board of Indivisible Ramona, the group organizing the protest.

He said this international display is a statement against the Trump administration's policies toward immigrants.

Protesters stood proudly, raising the flags of their ancestral homelands.

"It's heavily European but I went and got flags from other countries around the world just to represent, some Africa, Asia, South America," Stevenson said. "We'll probably be doing this elsewhere because it's so visually striking."

The group has been hosting this protest weekly since January. Organizers hope this can be a bold push back against the current administration.

"This is such an obvious statement to make," said Stevenson. "We are all immigrants. And to cut off that flow is to cut off the lifeblood of our country. It won't take very long possibly like a decade to drop the bottom out of our economy without immigrants."

According to the Deportation Data Project, which collects arrest records by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there have been1,042 arrests made by ICE from the start of 2025 to June 10.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE for a statement in response to these protests, and are waiting to hear back.