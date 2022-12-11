Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon.

A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW.

DPW tweeted about that closure on Quarry from Elkelton to SR-125 just before 1:30 p.m.

Below, you'll find a map where a nearby San Diego County webcam is located.

Road Closed Spring Valley: Quarry Rd is closed from Elkelton to SR125 due to flooding — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) December 11, 2022

Country Club Drive in Escondido was also closed just south of Harmony Grove Road because of flooding. That portion of the street is barricaded, and DPW said at around 1 p.m. it will stay closed until the storm subsides.

Country Club Drive, just south of Harmony Grove Road is closed due to flooding and is barricaded. It will remained closed until storm event is over. — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) December 11, 2022

Remember to stay safe on the road, and turn around, don't drown.

"Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water," the National Weather Service says. "A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult."

NWS has more information on how to stay safe on the road during storm conditions on its website.

