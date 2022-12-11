ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Dec. 11, 2022: Storm is here!

It is a busy start to the week!

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire county, lasting until Sunday night at 6 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning for the mountains starts Sunday night and lasts until Monday night.

One of the main concerns with this storm will be localized flooding, a messy commute Monday morning, damaging winds and difficult travel in the mountains due to snow.

When all is said and done, preliminary rainfall totals are expected to average up to 1.50" from the coast to the valleys, 2-4" in the mountains and up to .50" in the deserts.

Showers will slow down on Monday night but the cold air will stay, leading to cool and overcast conditions for most of the week. There's a slight chance of showers next weekend.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this winter storm and fine-tune the impacts.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 54-60°

Mountains: 39-53°

Deserts: 62-68°

