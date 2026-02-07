Plane makes emergency landing on SR-67 in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Three people escaped uninjured when the single-engine private plane they were flying in landed on a highway in Lakeside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to southbound state Route 67 at the Winter Gardens Boulevard exit shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, along with several units from local fire departments, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to sheriff's Lt. Jason Phillips.

The plane landed safely and there was no damage to the plane or cars on the highway, and no injuries on the plane or on the ground, Phillips said.

By late morning Saturday, the CHP was still working on getting the plane removed from the highway, which came to rest on the right shoulder with its wing partially blocking the slow lane, according to officials.

