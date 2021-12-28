Plane crash scatters fiery wreckage across El Cajon-area neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A plane crash late Monday in the El Cajon neighborhood of Bostonia left a trail of fiery wreckage scattered in front of homes and hundreds of residents without power.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pepper Dr. and N. Mollison Ave. in El Cajon, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP added that San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputies are leading the investigation, but officers are assisting with traffic control in the area.

According to SDSO, the plane that crashed was a Learjet, though it was unclear how many were on board.

Lakeside Fire District at the scene said it didn't immediately appear that anyone on board the plane survived the crash. LFD added that no injuries were reported by residents or anyone in the area at the time of the crash.

Lakeside Fire District added that the crash threw debris across Pepper Dr., but didn't damage any homes. One vehicle was damaged by some debris. Video from the scene sent to ABC 10News showed a trail of flames along the street in the neighborhood.

SDG&E confirmed to ABC 10News that power lines were down in the area due to a plane crash. According to the agency's outage map, the downed lines were impacting more than 600 customers in the area.

While rain was reported in the county during the time of the crash, it wasn't clear if the weather was a factor.

SDSO said the FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be handling the investigation, and asked anyone with photos or video of the crash to email witness@ntsb.gov.

The scene of Monday's crash is located just east of Gillespie Field, though it wasn't immediately clear where the Learjet was coming from or heading prior to the crash.

The crash comes more than two months after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood, killing two people. That crash occurred just miles south of Monday's crash in El Cajon.