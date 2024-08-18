Neighbors rally against tiny cabin plan in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — About 75 people gathered at Sweetwater Road and Troy Street in Lemon Grove Saturday to protest San Diego County's plan to build tiny homes for the homeless.

The protesters aim to replicate the success of Spring Valley residents, who recently convinced the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to abandon a previously approved plan.

“The people who need this help, this isn’t going to help them,” said Ron Woods, placing signs opposing the plan on a fence outside the property. “It’s crazy. What’s it going to do for your property value?”

Woods is not alone in his opposition.

“They need to find a commercial area that’s away from schools,” added neighbor Kenneth King. King clarified that he is not against tiny homes for the homeless but opposes this particular plan.

“We’re not opposed to the tiny home project. We’re opposed to how much money they’re spending because it’s a waste of money,” King said.

Protests against large-scale plans to house the homeless are common. Similar opposition has arisen regarding the City of San Diego’s plan to build a mega-shelter near Kettner and Vine Streets in the Midtown area.

The plan in Lemon Grove has emerged because residents in Spring Valley successfully persuaded the Board of Supervisors to withdraw a previously approved plan, which also resulted in the loss of $10 million in state funding. That money has since been redirected to San Jose.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe proposed the Lemon Grove site, which is within her district, after Board Chair Nora Vargas withdrew her approved plan in Spring Valley.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Steppe told ABC 10News that her office is increasing outreach efforts and recently sent additional emails about the project to community members. The spokesperson did not comment on whether the protests would impact the county’s plan.

Protesters plan to attend the County Board of Supervisors meeting on August 27.