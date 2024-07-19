Community pushes back on Lemon Grove tiny homes project

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — A community outreach meeting in Lemon Grove became a shouting match as the City's residents passionately resisted a tiny homes project approved for their community.

The site would have 70 tiny homes to house two people in each cabin. The original plan was 150 cabins in Spring Valley until it was rescinded several weeks ago.

The state took back 10 million dollars to fund the project earlier this week due to a lack of county action.

County supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe hosted the meeting. It was originally planned for the community center but reached capacity before the meeting started, forcing organizers to move to a recreation center across the street.

Most in attendance were against the project, saying they were not given a heads-up and were not asked for feedback. However, the county unanimously voted to approve the plans on Tuesday.

A few people working in homeless outreach showed up in favor of the project.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe's staff tells ABC 10News that outreach was done over the last several weeks, including a survey that went out and canvassing of 170 homes near the site within the last two weeks. The supervisor's staff says the facility will have 24/7 security.

A staffer explained that two people will be allowed per cabin, and they cannot be registered sex offenders, arsonists, or anyone with a felony warrant or violent criminal history.

The meeting ended abruptly after the crowd, growing angrier, moved in on the supervisor, shouting at her and her staff.

ABC 10News attempted to speak with the supervisor on camera, but her staff told us she would stay and speak to her constituents instead.

It is unclear what is next in the project's process.