Massive brush fire near Ramona started by accidental spark

A vast brush fire that scorched nearly 200 acres of land and forced multiple residents out of their homes near Ramona Wednesday was accidentally started after blades on a tractor struck rocks and sparked flames.

According to CAL Fire, someone was using a tractor to help cut grass in the area when the fire started. The person tried to put the flames out on their own but was unsuccessful.

No arrests are expected to be made, and officials say the crews will remain on scene until they reach full containment.

The blaze happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Casner Road and state Route 78 in the rural Witch Creek area.

Residents in the area of about a half-dozen homes were told to evacuate as a precaution while ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department later lifted the evacuations around 4:30 p.m. At about 3:30 p.m. the fire reached 180 acres but had caused no reported structural damage or injuries.